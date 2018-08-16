HCS’s Hagemeier Excellence in Education runner-up
DES MOINES -- Lisa Hagemeier, a 6th grade communications and high school Spanish teacher and Speech Coach in the Harlan Community School District, is a 2018 Excellence in Education Award Runner-up.
The award is sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA). Hagemeier was chosen among a top field of educators-all nominated by colleagues, students, parents and community members-because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa’s students.
