Lisa Hagemeier,

HCS’s Hagemeier Excellence in Education runner-up

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 4:23pm admin

    DES MOINES -- Lisa Hagemeier, a 6th grade communications and high school Spanish teacher and Speech Coach in the Harlan Community School District, is a 2018 Excellence in Education Award Runner-up.
    The award is sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA). Hagemeier was chosen among a top field of educators-all nominated by colleagues, students, parents and community members-because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa’s students.

