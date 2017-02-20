Home / Home
Wagner

HCS’s Wagner says bill could help district financially as funds are limited

Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:59am admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner said that the collective bargaining bill being debated this week could have a positive impact for the school district should its final form address financial considerations.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here