HCS adds kindergarten section for 2018-19

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools will have five sections of kindergarten next year due to increasing numbers of students coming into the district in 2018-19, up from the current four sections.

The HCS Board of Education approved the hiring of Chelsy Petersen as a new kindergarten teacher. The Harlan native and graduate of Harlan Community High School currently is teaching kindergarten at Missouri Valley.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner said incoming numbers through kindergarten registration currently look to be 96, with the likely possibility of additional students that normally come in by the first of the school year next fall, as is traditionally the case. That would put the number of students in four sections at 24 apiece, which approaches being too high for the district’s board goal to keep the number of students in each section at 20 or lower.

Adding a fifth section will reduce the number of students in each section to 19 or slightly higher should more students move in by the fall.

Adding a section won’t cost the district any more in additional funding as current ESL Instructor Chery Andersen, a former kindergarten teacher in the district, will also be moving back into the kindergarten classroom due to some internal shuffling of teachers to other positions at the elementary level. Those changes will be announced at a later date. The number of ESL students has decreased for next year, allowing for Andersen’s move back to the classroom, Wagner said.

