HCS approves 2018-19 budget amendment

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has approved a budget amendment for the 2018-19 year due to expenditure changes in instruction, total support services and non-instructional programs, as well as debt service.

The board voted 5-0 approving the amendment (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Monte Schechinger, Joni Larsen and Al Hazelton aye; Tara Devlin-Lawler was absent).

HCS Director of Finance Brian Gubbels said the changes are all fairly straight forward. “There’s four categories budgetarily that you have to meet the line items, and this year we were required to do some budget amendments on some of those,” he said.

