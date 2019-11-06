HCS approves 2018-19 budget amendment
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has approved a budget amendment for the 2018-19 year due to expenditure changes in instruction, total support services and non-instructional programs, as well as debt service.
The board voted 5-0 approving the amendment (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Monte Schechinger, Joni Larsen and Al Hazelton aye; Tara Devlin-Lawler was absent).
HCS Director of Finance Brian Gubbels said the changes are all fairly straight forward. “There’s four categories budgetarily that you have to meet the line items, and this year we were required to do some budget amendments on some of those,” he said.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95