HCS approves small tax asking increase for 2019-20 budget

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools is proposing a tax asking increase for the 2019-20 fiscal year under a proposed budget that was approved by the HCS Board of Education Monday, March 25.

The tax asking increase is proposed to be $112,956 spread out between the management fund ($33,500), cash reserve levy ($27,500) and valuation increases ($51,956). The district proposes to keep the overall levy the same at $11.70 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

