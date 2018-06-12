HCS Board Appoints Independent Investigator

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 19 voted 6-0 to appoint an independent investigator to review allegations and concerns regarding HCS Superintendent Justin Wagner.

In a rare open session involving personnel issues, the board discussed the appointment with its school board attorney, Danielle Haindfield, representing Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., in front of a group estimated at 99 people that included staff, former staff and their spouses, and community members.

The decision to appoint an investigator came on a recommendation from legal counsel, and the board chose attorney Rick Franck, Denison, from a slate of three available options.

“Our recommendation for this board as your legal counsel would be to consider an independent investigator to look into the concerns that were recently in the newspaper regarding Supt. Wagner, and also regarding concerns that the board has received over the last several weeks with regards to Supt. Wagner,” Haindfield said.