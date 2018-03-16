HCS Board discussing next year’s calendar

HARLAN – School would start on August 23, 2018 and end on May 24, 2019 under a proposed school calendar being considered by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education.

Only in draft phase, the calendar is hoped to be presented to the board at an upcoming meeting for final consideration once it has been vetted by administration and staff.

Highlights of the proposed calendar include:

- 80 days in the first semester ending before Christmas and 90 days in the second semester.

- Two built-in snow days.

- The number of professional development days for staff is the same as the current year with 12 scattered throughout the school year.

- Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for October 30-November 1, 2018 and February 11-12, 2019.

- The last day of classes before Christmas will be Friday, December 21. Students will head back to classes for the second semester on January 3.

- Easter break will be Friday-Monday, April 19-22.