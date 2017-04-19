HCS Board okays 2017-18 calendar
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education approved the 2017-18 school calendar at its regular meeting Monday evening, April 10.
The first day of school this fall will be August 23, with the first semester ending on December 22. The second semester will begin January 3 and end on May 24.
Next year’s school calender will include three built-in weather or state tournament days.
