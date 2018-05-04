HCS Board okays raises for all staff

HARLAN – Employees of the Harlan Community School District who traditionally have been among the lowest paid will get a significant bump in hourly pay next year under a proposal approved by the HCS Board of Education last week.

Associate pay increase for the 9/10 month employees will increase $1.50 per hour on the base pay to $12.35 an hour in 2018-19, a 13.8 percent increase. Food service staff pay will increase $1 per hour on the base wage to $10.87 per hour, a 10.13 percent increase.

The raises were among a host of pay increases approved by the board Monday, March 26 at its regular board meeting. The pay increases for associates and food service staff will bring them more in line with where they should be, officials said, to place them higher among similar Hawkeye 10 schools.