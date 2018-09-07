HCS board okays supt.’s contract with 1.95% raise

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has approved a contract extension for HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner.

The board voted 6-0 (Lonnie Muxfeldt, Amy Rueschenberg, Al Hazelton, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen and Monte Schechinger aye; Kathy Mahlberg absent) on Monday, June 25 approving the three-year rolling contract date July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.

With the contract comes a 1.95 percent wage increase, the same increase approved by the board for staff earlier this year. No other changes to the contract will be made other than the date of implementation.

The board agrees to pay the superintendent a base salary of $173,290.11. The salary increase for this next year amounts to roughly $2,155 in additional compensation.

Wagner said his total compensation package, which includes such items as health insurance and retirement benefits, places him second only to the superintendent at Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the Hawkeye 10 Conference in compensation and benefits.

