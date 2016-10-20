HCS Elementary Schools celebrate Character Counts Week

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Intermediate and Primary Schools are celebrating Character Counts Week this week, focusing on the six pillars of character: Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Trustworthiness, Caring and Citizenship.

It’s National Character Counts Week, and the highlight of the week at HCS came Monday with a presentation by the Ned Show, a character education program that centers around three important messages -- Never Give Up, Encourage Others, and Do Your Best.