HCS Elementary Schools celebrate Character Counts Week

Thu, 10/20/2016

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Intermediate and Primary Schools are celebrating Character Counts Week this week, focusing on the six pillars of character:  Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Trustworthiness, Caring and Citizenship.
    It’s National Character Counts Week, and the highlight of the week at HCS came Monday with a presentation by the Ned Show, a character education program that centers around three important messages -- Never Give Up, Encourage Others, and Do Your Best.

