HCS to feature school board election challenge

Thu, 09/26/2019 - 12:53pm admin
Other incumbents unopposed

    HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will feature one challenged race as Allyson Bendorf has filed nomination papers to challenge incumbent Joni  Larsen for the District 5 board position.
    Nomination papers were due to the school board secretary by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

