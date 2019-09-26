HCS to feature school board election challenge
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will feature one challenged race as Allyson Bendorf has filed nomination papers to challenge incumbent Joni Larsen for the District 5 board position.
Nomination papers were due to the school board secretary by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
