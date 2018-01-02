HCS has clean audit; will continue to watch expenses
HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District once again operated within its budget, maintained its solvency ratio and has decreased its bond indebtedness significantly in the past year, according to the annual audit report prepared by Schroer & Associates and released this past month.
The HCS Board of Education formally accepted the audit January 8.
Justin Wagner, HCS Superintendent of Schools, said it’s very nice to have a clean audit with the third year in a row showing no internal control deficiencies and no instances of noncompliance. As the district moves forward, it will continue to be conservative and frugal as it works to remain financially sound amidst declining enrollment and underfunding from the state.
