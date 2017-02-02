Home / Home

HCS has spent down reserves; will continue to be conservative

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District operated within its budget, has an acceptable solvency ratio and its unspent authority is in a good place, according to the annual audit prepared by Schroer & Associates and released this month.
    The HCS Board of Education formally accepted the audit January 23.

