HCS, HEA reach contract agreement

HARLAN – The Harlan Education Association and Harlan Community Schools Board of Education have approved a three-year agreement following exempt-session negotiations held during the past few weeks.

Due to legislative changes implemented at the state level this year, specifically a revision of Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regarding collective bargaining, the district and association only were able to bargain on wages.

Staff will receive a $50 base salary increase for the 2017-18 fiscal year under the agreement. Additional year salary increases will be calculated under a formula that takes into account the amount of state supplemental aid (SSA) dollars received as well as insurance cost increases to the district.

