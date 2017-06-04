HCS, HEA reach contract agreement
HARLAN – The Harlan Education Association and Harlan Community Schools Board of Education have approved a three-year agreement following exempt-session negotiations held during the past few weeks.
Due to legislative changes implemented at the state level this year, specifically a revision of Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regarding collective bargaining, the district and association only were able to bargain on wages.
Staff will receive a $50 base salary increase for the 2017-18 fiscal year under the agreement. Additional year salary increases will be calculated under a formula that takes into account the amount of state supplemental aid (SSA) dollars received as well as insurance cost increases to the district.
