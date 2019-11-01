HCS jazz bands kicking off contest season

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools’ jazz program will kick off its contest season this weekend at the Bluffs Jazz Festival in Council Bluffs, followed by performances through April.

This year the HCS jazz program will be fielding four performing groups: the Middle School Red Band, Middle School Black Band, the Harlan Jazz Ensemble, and the Harlan Jazz Experience.

Tom Cronin directs the Jazz Ensemble. Ryan Meyer directs the middle school bands and Jazz Experience.

Upcoming performances for these groups include:

January 12 -Bluffs Jazz Festival (Council Bluffs)

January 25 -Simpson Jazz Festival--HS Bands only (Indianola)

February 2 -Jack Oatts Jazz Festival (Earlham)

February 18 -SWIBA District Jazz Festival (Glenwood)

March 2 -Hoover Jazz Festival (Des Moines)

April 5 -Annual Jazz Dance (HCMS Gym)

The Iowa Jazz Championships will be held in Ames on Tuesday, April 2 for high school bands that qualify through their performances and placings at festivals throughout the year.