HCS may benefit from legislature’s funding decision

HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District may have the opportunity to tap into additional funds at the end of the year for educational needs, thanks to recent legislative action that opened up internal funding streams should there be unspent balances in those funds.

A bill enacted this year allows for the transfer of unspent funds from three funds – Home School Assistance Program, Pre-School, and Professional Development – to a super flex fund, and from there the monies could be later deposited in the district’s general fund.

The funds could then be used on other educational needs in the district not specific to those programs.

The bill says in part that at the end of the fiscal year, if funds “remain unexpended and unobligated at the end of a fiscal year beginning on or after July 1, 2017, the school district may transfer all or a portion of such unexpended and unobligated funds for deposit in the school district’s flexibility account…”

