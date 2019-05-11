HCS offering retirement incentive
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has signed off on an early retirement incentive plan that will provide $20,000 to the first eight regular, full-time certified employees who meet the eligibility requirements and let the district know of their retirement intentions by November 27.
The board voted 6-0 to endorse the plan, which is similar to early retirement incentive plans offered in past years.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95