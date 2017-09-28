HCS positioned well for challenging financial times

HARLAN – Public funding for K-12 education can be quite challenging each year as school districts across Iowa await word of whether or not the state dollars they receive will increase, stay the same or be cut.

That’s the challenge when most of a school district’s budget is tied to those state dollars, and why it’s so important for districts to manage the best they can what dollars they have and how they are spent.

The Harlan Community School District has positioned itself well, according to its recent treasurer’s report, to absorb many of the future challenges, such as a $150-$350 million shortfall in funding the state anticipates that could very well end up with cuts to public education this next year.

The HCS Board of Education last week approved the district’s treasurer report, which in general gave favorable information to the district.