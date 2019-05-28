HCS School board hires Grundmeyer Leader Services to find interim superintendent
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 Wednesday, May 22 to hire Grundmeyer Leader Services to find both its interim superintendent for the upcoming school year and permanent superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.
Approving the hire were board members Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Monte Schechinger, Al Hazelton, Tara Devlin-Lawler and Joni Larsen.
