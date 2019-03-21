HCS School Board Policy is to not respond during public comments portion of board meetings

School board statement made at every board meeting regarding citizen comments

“Citizens who do not have a place on the agenda may address the board on the issue of their concern during the citizens’ presentations part of a regular board meeting.

“The presiding officer will recognize these individuals to make their comments at the appropriate time.

“Speakers are asked to keep their remarks brief and no more than five minutes in length.

“Please remember to not ask questions of the board during this time as it’s the board’s practice to not respond.”

An article in the Friday, March 22, Harlan News-Advertiser on page 6 inadvertently left out the word "not" in the last sentence.