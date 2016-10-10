HCS Statement on National Clown Threats against Schools
“We have been tracking threats that have been made against schools across the country by individuals dressed in clown attire.
“We take these threats seriously and any students attempting to dress as clowns or scare others using clown attire will face consequences.
“We have been in touch with local law enforcement and they are tracking this as well.”
