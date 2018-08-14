HCS supt.’s office sees 32.54 percent average wage increase over four years

HARLAN -- At July’s Harlan Community Schools Board of Education board retreat workshop, HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner touted the district’s financial solvency and his ability to say “no” to many funding requests in order to keep the district financially viable.

While the district has lost nearly $1 million in state revenue through declining enrollment (163.5 students since 2010), the district also has absorbed 18 positions since 2015 saving the district significant dollars. The district continues to see only a 1.73 percent average state funding increase annually over the last nine years.

According to Wagner’s numbers, in 2017-18, the district maintained a solvency ratio of approximately 10 percent, had a 27 percent unspent budget authority and maintained the lowest levy rate as compared to other Hawkeye 10 Conference schools that have a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy; the second lowest overall at $11.70 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

Wagner said this past year, certified staff (teachers) saw a $150 raise and remain first in the Hawkeye 10 Conference in base salary. Non-certified staff (associates) saw a $1.50 per hour raise (12.4 percent) and food service employees saw a $1 per hour raise (8.75 percent).

It has been a goal of the district to increase non-certified staff and food service staff wages for a number of years as they haven’t been at a comparable rate to schools of comparable size, Wagner has said, and that goal was met this past year.

Wagner said the district has the lowest number of administrators in the Hawkeye 10, and principals and Wagner have taken on additional duties such as being Level I Investigators, 504 Coordinator, Equity Coordinator, Affirmative Action Coordinator, ELL Coordinator, Special Education Director, Talented and Gifted Coordinator, Homeless Coordinator and Curriculum Director.

