HCS supt. interviews held Friday

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education was expected to approve an interim superintendent contract at its regular meeting last night, Monday, June 24.

Four finalist candidates were interviewed Friday, June 21 by the board as well as administrators and teams of staff.

School board interviews were conducted in closed session. In total, the board met from 3 p.m. until 10:05 p.m. Friday night when it adjourned without taking any action in open session.

