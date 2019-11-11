HCS Supt. Lynn Johnson offered contract extension
HARLAN -- Interim Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Lynn Johnson has been offered a contract extension that will keep her with the HCS District through the 2020-21 school year.
In a statement Monday, Nov. 4, the HCS Board of Education said it had decided to extend the contract for one more year.
Board president Amy Rueschenberg said, “Since we are now in the month of November, the school board would like to update the staff and the public on the search for a permanent superintendent for the Harlan Community School District."
