HCS Supt. Wagner gone nearly 20 percent of school contract days

Military duties take him away from Harlan; Google® calendar may show discrepancies; paid $3,488.46 for unused vacation time

HARLAN – Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner’s leave from the district during the past contract year has become the object of discussion recently, with the Harlan Newspapers being asked by community members and school staff to request a daily accounting of Wagner’s 2017-18 contract year leave.

The Harlan Newspapers’ request for documentation is stalled, as Wagner has forwarded the inquiry to the school’s Des Moines-based legal counsel for review.

An initial appeal from the newspaper for documentation had Wagner provide the following leave information in total for July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018: 30 days of military leave, 15 vacation days used for military leave, four days and 5.5 hours of vacation days, and one day and 3.5 hours of sick time -- for a total of 50 days and 8.5 hours.

The Harlan Newspapers requested an actual daily attendance record for the contract year of when Wagner was not in the district or at work for various reasons, whether it be for military leave, vacation, sick leave, or any other reason.

School uses sophisticated vacation/leave software

All HCHS certified staff and administrators are required to log any leave into a computer program called AESOP, which shows the date requested off from work, and the reason (such as personal, sick or other). It also provides a place for employees to provide more detail on the leave such as a medical situation, vacation planned or moving a child into college. Wagner has not released his AESOP calendar.

The Harlan Newspapers has been told that each staff member request for leave must be approved by the building principal and superintendent.

Wagner did provide what appears to be a rough Google® calendar for the 2017-18 contract year showing meetings and appointments he had on various days throughout the school year, although that calendar may have some discrepancies.

