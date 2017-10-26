HCSD again considering early retirement incentive

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools likely will again offer an early retirement incentive to certified staff members this year.

Discussion last week at the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education table included offering a $20,000 stipend to staff that are eligible to retire, and who notify the district by February 1, 2018. Staff members must be IPERS (Iowa Public Employment Retirement System) eligible, meaning age 55 or qualify for the rule of 88 (age plus years of service).

In addition, the staff members must have spent the previous 10 consecutive years employed in the Harlan Community School District.

