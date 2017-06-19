He’s building a tiny house
IRWIN -- Most people don’t sign up to live in close quarters.
David Tietsort of Irwin is not most people. Tietsort has decided to build a tiny house based on a trailer. The home can be hitched onto the back of the man’s truck and taken anywhere.
The “tiny house movement” as it has come to be called is both an architectural and social movement. With shows like “Tiny House Hunters,” families have become increasingly interested with living in tight spaces.
