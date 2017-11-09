Head to the polls Tuesday for school election

REGIONAL – Polls will be open from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 for the every-other-year school election.

The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will see the addition of one new face after incumbent Angie Monson of district 4 decided not to run for re-election.

In the absence of Monson, Jessica Anderson has decided to run for district 4. With three boys in each of the Harlan Community School District’s buildings, Anderson thinks it’s important that parents run for the school board as they have a vested stake in the school system.

Other incumbents up for re-election are Al Hazelton of district 1; Amy J. Rueschenberg of district 2; and Lonnie Muxfeldt of district 3. They are all running unopposed.

Voters will head to the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan to cast ballots for school board candidates.

