HEADED TO NASHVILLE!

REGIONAL – Maiden Dixie, a popular Minneapolis-based Midwest band that has enjoyed much regional success, is making a big jump in the near future – heading to Nashville, TN to try and make it in one of the nation’s music centers.

Drummer and vocalist Tyler Kloewer, a native of Defiance and 2008 graduate of Harlan Community High School, said he’s excited to take that next step. Although unsigned at this time, Kloewer said the band has a few things in the works and is excited to see what the future holds.

“We’ve had the desire to move to Nashville for about three years now,” Kloewer said. “Making several trips a year down there for industry meetings, songwriting sessions and showcases, we decided that now is the right time to make a move.

“However, it was a difficult move because we are losing a few members of the band.” Lead singer Jesse Becker and violin/utility player Zach Scandlin are staying in Minnesota and won’t be continuing with Maiden Dixie.

The group has been around for seven years, with original songs that blend a mixture of country and rock with a little bluegrass and gospel thrown in at times.