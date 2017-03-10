Healthiest State Initiative includes Harlan walk

HARLAN -- Come together with your neighbors, fellow community members, and hundreds of thousands of other Iowans to support the Healthiest State Initiative on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Harlan.

The Healthiest State Initiative’s goal is to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. The Annual Walk on October 4 brings communities together by having an organized Healthiest State Walk in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The local walk for all Shelby County residents will be held at Pioneer Park from noon-12:30 p.m. Water and snacks will be provided. Meet at the Pine St. shelter. Dogs are welcome. Prizes will be awarded.

This year’s Annual Walk aims for Iowans to “Walk More. Connect More.” by walking for 30 minutes with friends, co-workers, family or neighbors. Walking is one of the best ways to stay healthy. It’s also a great way to connect with others.

There never seems to be enough time to enjoy time with friends and family. By inviting them to walk with us, we get to catch up and refresh our minds, and the physical benefits add up, too. Invite a friend or co-worker for an after-lunch walk, take care of weekend errands with your family on foot, or invite neighbors to start a casual walking group.

