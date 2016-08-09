Hearing Hats

HARLAN -- Emma Barnes found a passion and a cause in sewing headbands for children with hearing aids.

“You know that you’re helping people and you’re helping these families,” Barnes said. “You’re improving the life of the child. Now that they are able to hear, they aren’t taking out their hearing aid and damaging it.”

Barnes’ family friends, Matt and Michelle Bruck, had a child with hearing aids. The child could not functionally wear them because the child pulled them out or they naturally fell out. The Brucks purchased a hat to help keep them on, but the fabric was too heavy to wear in the summertime.

