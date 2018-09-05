HEAVY RAIN, WIND BATTER COUNTY

WALNUT -- Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through much of western Iowa and Shelby County Tuesday evening, May 1, dumping as much as three inches of rain, some small hail, and damaging winds in some areas.

Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert and Operations Officer Jason Wickizer responded to the area and verified nobody was injured or displaced. Contact was made with the National Weather Service, and a preliminary damage report was made.

As many as 12 structures and isolated tree damage was reported due to straight line winds. Above is shown two of the buildings that sustained some wind damage in the area.

Officials said this is a good time for residents to review their storm plans and notification system like Alert Iowa.

Anyone needing assistance in registering for the free storm notification system can call 712-755-2124 and an on-duty Shelby County dispatcher will help.