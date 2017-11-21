Heese wins after lots drawn

COUNTY -- Ron Heese will serve as a city councilperson in Kirkman.

Both Heese and Sonny Goans each received five votes for an open council seat. When the city election was canvassed Tuesday, Nov. 14 by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors, lots were drawn for the seat and Heese’s name was selected.

Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said Heese is certified as the winner.