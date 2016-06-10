Helen Parker, 86
Helen Parker, 86
AVOCA – Helen Davis Parker, 86, Avoca, died October 2.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary in Omaha, NE. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
She is survived by daughters Hillary (Eric Armstrong) parker of Carter Lake and Leslie (Josh Bryant) Parker of Avoca; grandsons Nathan, Roderick and grant; granddaughter Ella; sisters Mary Bryant and Kathy (Frank) White; brother-in-law Robert (Lorraine) Parker; family and friends.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95