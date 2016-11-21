Help Bring Back CHRISTMAS CITY To Harlan

HARLAN – A fund drive that will help light up Harlan like it used to be in the 1960s has been established, with hopes of continuing the tradition of making Harlan the Christmas City.

With the help of several donors, the community has purchased white lighted garland and ribbon for the light poles in downtown Harlan, and colored lights for the poles in Pioneer Park. In addition, there will be bright red bows on the tops of each of the poles.

Eventually, possibly this year depending on fundraising, Pioneer Park also will have lighted Christmas trees and lighted decorated Santas. With the help of The City of Harlan, many of the shorter trees around Pioneer Park also will be lit up this holiday season.

