Help reduce spread of influenza this winter
REGIONAL - Two influenza-related deaths have occurred in Iowa this flu season including a 61-year-old Southwest Iowa woman and an 81-year-old Central Iowa woman.
While influenza activity has been low so far this season, this death serves as an unfortunate reminder that the influenza virus is circulating and has the potential to cause severe illness.
