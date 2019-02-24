Home / Home
Scenes like this were common throughout the County...plenty of snow yet to be removed from homes and parking areas.

Here's the snow storm follow-up from Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

Sun, 02/24/2019 - 4:16pm

Here's the snow storm follow-up....high winds brutal along with 6 - 8 - 10" of snow made for a difficult Sunday....the snow with 1-2" of frozen slush at the bottom of the drifts made it nearly impossible to use a scoop to shovel the snow...heavy duty snow blowers, skid loaders and tractors were vital.

Sunday video:

https://youtu.be/reswmhLICQU

Saturday video:

https://youtu.be/CGHoEQUeUt4

