Here's the snow storm follow-up from Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
Here's the snow storm follow-up....high winds brutal along with 6 - 8 - 10" of snow made for a difficult Sunday....the snow with 1-2" of frozen slush at the bottom of the drifts made it nearly impossible to use a scoop to shovel the snow...heavy duty snow blowers, skid loaders and tractors were vital.
Sunday video:
Saturday video:
