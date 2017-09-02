Home / Home
Chief Bissen presents Russ Lacy with the “Firefighter of the Year” award, as voted by the entire department. John Morenz receives recognition for his 12 years of service, and is placed on “Honorary Member” status as he has recently moved out of the district. Members present for the banquet. Left to right are President Tim Pedersen, 1st Asst. Chief Tom Butler, 2nd Asst. Chief Bruce Blum, 1st Lieutenant Mike Butler, Secretary Kristi Pedersen, Mike Kienast, Shane Ransom, Kyle Miller, 3rd Lieutenant Ryne Nelsen, 2nd Lieutenant Jordon Sanders, David Archibald, Alex Londo, Chad Kroger, Chief Roger Bissen, Megan Londo, 2nd Captain J.R. Campbell, Treasurer Robin Butler, Russ Lacy and 1st Captain Chad Butler.

HFD HONORS VOLUNTEERS

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 12:00pm admin
Lacy named firefighter of the year; Morenz honored for years of service

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held it’s annual appreciation dinner Sat., Jan. 28 at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan, thanking its volunteer members for their efforts protecting life and property during the past year.  Chief Roger Bissen also recognized new members and those who have recently retired from the department. Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Chief Bissen at 712-755-5354.

