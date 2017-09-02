HFD HONORS VOLUNTEERS

HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held it’s annual appreciation dinner Sat., Jan. 28 at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan, thanking its volunteer members for their efforts protecting life and property during the past year. Chief Roger Bissen also recognized new members and those who have recently retired from the department. Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Chief Bissen at 712-755-5354.