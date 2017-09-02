HFD HONORS VOLUNTEERS
HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held it’s annual appreciation dinner Sat., Jan. 28 at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan, thanking its volunteer members for their efforts protecting life and property during the past year. Chief Roger Bissen also recognized new members and those who have recently retired from the department. Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Chief Bissen at 712-755-5354.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95