High BPA honors at nationals
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School students performed outstanding at the national Business Professionals of America competition earlier this month, with nine finalists earning top 10 honors at the event.
This year’s BPA competition was held in Anaheim, CA May 1-5 with more than 6,300 students attending. Earning finalist awards were:
- Tyler Schaben, advanced accounting, 6th place
- Brooke Goshorn, fundamental accounting, 10th place
- Caitlin Clemons, Trey Gross and Casey Kohl, financial analyst team, 10th place
- Eli Boldan, Brooke Goshorn, Jay Swanson, Brecken Van Baale, small business management team, 3rd place
- Jay Swanson, financial math and analysis, 7th place
- Dani Arkfeld, payroll accounting, 2nd place
- Jay Swanson, administrative support research project, 1st place
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95