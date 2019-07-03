High marks for HCHS CyberPatriot Team

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School’s CyberPatriot Team earned top honors at state competition in February, placing first in the state and semi-final rounds in the Gold Division in Iowa.

Team members Sam Buman, Evan Finken, Brian Andersen and Sam Andersen finished first in the state round vs. seven Gold Tier teams, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of more than 1,200 teams in the division.

The team finished first in the semi-final round against two other Gold Tier teams in Iowa, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of 836 teams.

