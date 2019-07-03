Home / Home
Members of the HCHS CyberPatriot team that competed recently include L to R -- Sam Buman, Evan Finken, Brian Andersen and Sam Andersen.

High marks for HCHS CyberPatriot Team

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Harlan Community High School’s CyberPatriot Team earned top honors at state competition in February, placing first in the state and semi-final rounds in the Gold Division in Iowa.
    Team members Sam Buman, Evan Finken, Brian Andersen and Sam Andersen finished first in the state round vs. seven Gold Tier teams, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of more than 1,200 teams in the division.
    The team finished first in the semi-final round against two other Gold Tier teams in Iowa, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of 836 teams.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here