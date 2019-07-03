High marks for HCHS CyberPatriot Team
HARLAN – Harlan Community High School’s CyberPatriot Team earned top honors at state competition in February, placing first in the state and semi-final rounds in the Gold Division in Iowa.
Team members Sam Buman, Evan Finken, Brian Andersen and Sam Andersen finished first in the state round vs. seven Gold Tier teams, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of more than 1,200 teams in the division.
The team finished first in the semi-final round against two other Gold Tier teams in Iowa, finishing top 15 percent overall in the entire Gold Division of 836 teams.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95