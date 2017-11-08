HIGH IN THE SKY

HARLAN -- Crews from Suez Water Advanced Solutions are performing an annual five point inspection of the water tower at Cyclone Avenue and Highway 59. In the process, the tank will be power washed outside to remove mildew and the paint refreshed. A routine internal tank inspection will be performed to check for corrosion.

Doug Hammer, Director of Marketing and Stakeholder Relations for Harlan Municipal Utilities added, “The water towers are inspected on a regular basis to ensure safe and sanitary conditions. Contractors check for structural integrity, safety items such as ladders, and to just make sure all is ok with the towers.

“We plan on the towers being in service for a long time and want to make sure they are properly maintained and operating as intended. Plus, water towers tend to be visual markers for a town. A lot of people see the tower on Highway 59. We want to make sure it’s attractive and help Harlan put its best foot forward.”