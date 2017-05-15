Highway 59 development project moving forward

HARLAN -- A new restaurant will be the anchor of a new business development along Highway 59 south of the Settle Inn in Harlan.

The Harlan City Council has approved the sale of an approximately two-acre parcel of re-platted land along the highway in the Harlan Plaza Subdivision.

The land is being sold for the construction of The Buck Snort restaurant.

“This property would be right south of where the Settle Inn is,” said Harlan Mayor Kate Kohorst.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Todd Valline said the business is one of possibly three that could be located there.

“We do have expressed interest on both sides of the lot we’re discussing,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement over the development there.”

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said plans are for the construction of a frontage road off of Highway 59. An initial meeting with the Iowa Department of Transportation indicated that the state would be favorable to access off of the highway.

