Highway 59 to undergo significant repairs in 2020
COUNTY -- Beginning in 2020, U.S. Highway 59 from Harlan to Avoca will undergo construction for needed repairs.
The project is part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s five-year Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, which was released this summer. The five-year program is aimed to improve many of Iowa’s roads, bridges and surrounding areas across the state.
Repairs in Harlan begin at the four-way Highway 44/59 intersection and will continue all the way to Avoca. The Highway 59 construction in 2020 is for two separate road improvements costing approximately $6.4 million.
The first project will pave the shoulder and will cost $456,000. The second part of the Highway 59 construction will cost more than $6 million for fixing the pavement and widening the highway.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95