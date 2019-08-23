Highway 59 to undergo significant repairs in 2020

COUNTY -- Beginning in 2020, U.S. Highway 59 from Harlan to Avoca will undergo construction for needed repairs.

The project is part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s five-year Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, which was released this summer. The five-year program is aimed to improve many of Iowa’s roads, bridges and surrounding areas across the state.

Repairs in Harlan begin at the four-way Highway 44/59 intersection and will continue all the way to Avoca. The Highway 59 construction in 2020 is for two separate road improvements costing approximately $6.4 million.

The first project will pave the shoulder and will cost $456,000. The second part of the Highway 59 construction will cost more than $6 million for fixing the pavement and widening the highway.

