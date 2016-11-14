Historic election night reveals changes

COUNTY – Marsha Carter’s 46-year run in the Shelby County Auditor’s Office came to a close Tuesday night, Nov. 8, following a defeat in the general election to challenger Mark Maxwell.

Maxwell (R-Harlan) earned a resounding win, with 3,807 votes compared to Carter’s 2,284 votes, a convincing 62.49 percent to 37.49 percent victory. An excited Maxwell took to Facebook even before the final precinct was tallied Tuesday night, thanking those for turning out to vote for him.