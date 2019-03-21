HISTORIC FLOODING

HARLAN -- Snow melt, heavy rains and frozen ground contributed to historical March flooding in Shelby County and Harlan. Roads were closed, Westridge Acres Mobile Home Court and homes along Exchange St. in Harlan were evacuated due to rising waters from the West Nishnabotna River.

The county placed an embargo on gravel roads limiting loads to 10 tons, with officials saying it’s been more than 40 years since this type of weather has caused such problems for the county’s secondary road system. The embargo remains in effect, and school districts are cooperating by driving busses on hard-surfaced roads only.

The 2019 flood can best be shown through pictures. At right, an ATV makes its way through the floodwaters along Exchange St. At bottom right, Highway 44 was closed east of Harlan near Maple Road as water breached the highway. At bottom left, homeowners along Exchange St. watch as the water continues to rise. See more photos on page 2A of a water rescue at Westridge Acres, and on page 5A of flooding conditions throughout the county.