Historic Flooding in Shelby County

COUNTY -- Heavy rains this week, slightly warmer temperatures and a rapid snow melt and thaw due to the rain created flooding conditions throughout Shelby County and the region on Wednesday, March 13.

Wednesday night the City of Harlan ordered a mandatory evacuation of Westridge Acres Mobile Home Park and the southern homes on Exchange St. Two shelters were set up -- one at Vet’s Auditorium and the other at the Community Health building.

While there still remains much snow to melt, the rain and temperatures above freezing caused rivers to overflow their banks, some roads to close, more potholes to form, and for many - water in the basement. The rain water and snow melt had no place to go with the ground still frozen.

By today the rain should be done and the weekend calls for sunny conditions and highs near 50, which should help dry out the region. As of press time many roads in Shelby County remain closed including Highway 44 at Maple Road east of Harlan; Nishna Ave. from 1st St. to Oak Road east of Harlan; 6th St. between Chatburn Ave. and Walnut St.; Utility Ave. between Chatburn Ave. and Industrial Parkway; Exchange St. between Chatburn Ave. and Stowe Red-E-Mix; Maple Road from County Road F58 to Highway 59; and Highway 59 at the Corley bridge.

See next Tuesday’s Harlan Tribune for more photos from this week’s flooding.