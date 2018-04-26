REGIONAL – Students and adults representing four school districts in southwest Iowa, including Harlan Community Schools, recently returned from a historic trip to China – a cultural exchange with the emphasis on agriculture and business ideas in education.

Sponsored and paid for entirely by corporate sponsor Syngenta, the trip included a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, as well as establishing the first-ever, sister-school relationship between an Iowa school district and Chinese school district.

Besides Harlan Community, representatives from AHSTW, Riverside and Woodbine School Districts also participated.

Group photo from the China trip includes: Back Row (L-R): Jay Swanson, Lucy Borkowski, Clara Schmidt, Joel Henningsen, Cody Roskens, Connor Sullivan, Taten Williams, AHSTW Superintendent of Schools Jesse Ulrich, Thomas Frederick, Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner, Chengde No. 1 School Principal, Woodbine Superintendent of Schools Chris Anderson, Jack Paulson, AHSTW FFA Instructor Jennifer Sellner, Riverside FFA Instructor Tyler Johannsen, Colby Andersen, Maverick Winther, and two Chengde No. 1 School Officials.

Front Row (L-R): Chengde No. 1 School Official, Jikun Yao, Caiden Goodman, Lizzy Hatch, Katie Messerschmidt, Elana Probasco, Kara Rueschenberg, Lauren Leuschen, and Andrew Schechinger. (Photo contributed)