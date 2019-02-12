Historical Museum hosts Christmas program

HARLAN – The holiday season is upon us, and the Shelby County Historical Museum is commencing the festivities with the announcement of their annual Christmas Program. The Christmas Program is a time-honored tradition featuring a sing-a-long, refreshments, the candy cane legend, and more! All are encouraged to come and share in the Christmas spirit and are welcome to bring their own Christmas goodies to share!!

“The Christmas Program has been part of the Museum’s history dating back many years. It’s a great event that brings families and friends together,” said Sarah McDonald, Executive Director of the Shelby County Historical Museum.

The Annual Christmas Program will take place at the Shelby County Historical Museum on Sunday, December 8, at 2 p.m. In addition to the day’s activities, the newly-renovated Military Exhibit Hall will be open to tour, and Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase from the museum staff.

“Join in singing Christmas carols, indulge in some holiday treats, and celebrate the season with friends new and old,” said McDonald.

If you require special assistance or have questions about the event, please contact the Museum at 712-755-2437. While donations are appreciated, there is no charge for the Christmas Program. Families with small children are encouraged to attend.